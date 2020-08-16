Limerick about President Trump (letter) Aug 16, 2020 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Our chosen one’s a bullying bruiser.Of people, he’s a mean and cruel user.Here’s another fatal flaw:He defies most every law, And, to use his own word, he’s a loser.Barbara WankLancaster Today's Top Stories What's happening with Clio health care building on former stockyards site? [Lancaster Watchdog] 36 min ago Popularity problem? Lititz's big reputation as a destination leads to challenges 36 min ago Conestoga Valley field hockey all-stars Brooke Eberly, Bella Silvaggio helping Buckskins get defensive 36 min ago Recreational trail part of $14M project that would restore section of Little Conestoga Creek 36 min ago Department’s future up for debate borough council to evaluate services at Monday meeting 36 min ago Criminal convictions barred man charged in West Earl shotgun killing of Delaware man from gun ownership; police say he had several 36 min ago Lancaster Country Day students use own money, share the joy of back-to-school in supplies giveaway 36 min ago Learn about volunteering through virtual session Aug. 26 [United Way column] 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Donald Trump Poem Limerick Cruelty Mean