I believe that whoever wrote the piece on Rush Limbaugh from The New York Times, which appeared in the Feb. 18 LNP | LancasterOnline, mischaracterized him completely.

The writer probably didn’t listen to his show. Rush always had facts to back up his opinions. He used humor to describe many on the left. He never scared us. He uplifted us and made us feel hopeful every day about our country. With “talent on loan from God,” he informed, entertained and educated us.

If I didn’t know better, I would have thought The New York Times’ writer was describing any TV program on MSNBC. I’m so tired of the biased reporting that appears in LNP | LancasterOnline.

Virginia Anspach

Conestoga