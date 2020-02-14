I was appalled when, at the end of the president’s very good State of the Union speech, Nancy Pelosi, deliberately and in full view of everyone, ripped up her copy of the speech.
How petty can you get? About the only good thing I can say about Nasty Nancy is that she is possibly the best-looking woman of her age (she will turn 80 in March) that I know of. However, a lovely exterior just covers yet another hard heart.
When the president presented his special guests, I don’t recall seeing Pelosi stand up for many of them, and certainly not for Rush Limbaugh. By the way, I was dumb enough to swallow leftist garbage right and left until one time, on a trip, my sister and I couldn’t find any decent music to listen to on the radio (what else is new) and just by luck ran into Rush’s radio program. What a revelation! He wasn’t the horror we had been told, after all, and we found we agreed with the man right down the line.
Then, of course, we later found Fox News and have become enlightened. I’m sorry to hear Rush has become ill, but know he will do his best to keep us informed as long as he can.
Mildred Henderson
East Hempfield Township