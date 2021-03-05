Voltaire wrote, “We should be considerate to the living; to the dead we owe only the truth.”

Bigoted, bellicose, xenophobic, misogynistic, bombastic, vulgar and callous. These, in my estimation, constitute a short list of words aptly descriptive of the late Rush Limbaugh.

Proudly prejudiced and lacking in civility and grace, for decades Limbaugh gained riches and fame peddling hate and ignorance. The toxic, corrosive impact that has had on our political culture is incalculable.

With a listening audience of millions, Limbaugh proudly promoted former President Donald Trump’s fiction about a stolen election, thereby aiding in stoking the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6.

Homer wrote, “The blade itself incites to deeds of violence.”

In an utterly crass political stunt — a cruel mockery that cheapens the award — Trump presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Limbaugh last year. Astoundingly, it went to someone who consistently begrudged and demeaned others who insisted on exercising their freedoms.

Loud and intoxicated with the sound of his own voice, Limbaugh’s raison d’etre seems to have been to humiliate all who didn’t share his regressive views.

James Baldwin wrote that “one cannot deny the humanity of another without diminishing one’s own.”

Daniel Ebersole

Lancaster