Although Rush Limbaugh claimed he wanted anyone who believes in life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness to succeed (“Limbaugh championed the ‘forgotten Americans,’ ” Marc Thiessen op-ed, Feb. 21 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline), he essentially, in my view, performed on the air as a white supremacist, so there were exceptions.

The “forgotten Americans” Limbaugh catered to have evolved into unforgettable Americans — as of Jan. 6 in the form of paramilitary groups acting under the guise of patriotism and conservatism.

Limbaugh debased talk radio with decades of bombastic bigotry, which begat the likes of Alex Jones and QAnon. They convince their followers (“dittoheads,” in Limbaugh’s case) with conspiracy drivel that “the left” is out to get them.

This was “America’s anchorman”?

Limbaugh does not deserve the adulation.

Carol S. Rettew

Warwick Township