So, “Rush Limbaugh divides US in both life and death,” according to the Mary McNamara op-ed from the Los Angeles Times you chose to publish in Monday’s edition.

And who do you suppose divided the U.S. and made a mockery of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution just recently?

I’d say Big Tech, the robber barons of 2020/2021. I must have missed your reporting of it — the closing down by Facebook, Twitter, Google and Amazon of millions of voices. They tried to shut out the likes of Parler (a rival to Facebook and Twitter) and they did silence the voices of former President Donald Trump and a considerable number of others who merely wanted to express alternate views.

No, Limbaugh didn’t divide this country. He merely gave voice to the millions who were ignored by the coastal elites of both parties. You know, flyover country. We could also call it the breadbasket of the country, without which city folks would starve. And it’s the home of the truckers who deliver the food, the people who make cars, clothes, etc.

Oh, that’s right — a lot of those businesses deserted to China and other countries and, according to former President Barack Obama, wouldn’t come back. But some of them did.

Now they’ll go to China and other countries again, right? And the folks in flyover country who had found a voice have just lost it.

So a writer in Los Angeles and, by publishing her words, LNP | LancasterOnline seemingly agree that Rush Limbaugh caused the great divide.

N.J. Huss

West Lampeter Township