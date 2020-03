Here is a partial list of Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients: Ellen DeGeneres, Robert De Niro, Lorne Michaels, Robert Redford, Diana Ross, Vin Scully, Bruce Springsteen, Cicely Tyson. Which of these have, on their own, raised millions of dollars for leukemia, lymphoma, Tunnels to Towers Foundation and the Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation, as did Rush Limbaugh?

Waiting for the answers!

David Huber

Lancaster