I believe it is past time for the United States to support and select a woman for president when the Democratic Party has viable women who are running.
While I appreciate Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s plans on some issues, I am concerned about others, such as “Medicare for All.” I prefer a more cautious approach to medical and prescription drug coverage, such as that advocated by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a more centrist candidate.
As I understand Klobuchar, she would retain private health care but allow a public option. She also would attack the unreasonably high cost of heath care, something that has a major financial impact on many of us.
Therefore, I ask readers to research Klobuchar’s position on significant issues and contribute to her campaign to continue her viability as a potential Democratic presidential nominee.
Faith Drummond
Lancaster