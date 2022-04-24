Each spring and fall, billions of birds navigate the night skies to migrate between their breeding and wintering grounds. The distance traveled is daunting and is further complicated by human-made hazards — in particular, artificial lighting. Brightly lit night skies can be so disorienting that birds may collide with buildings or fly to exhaustion as they circle beams of artificial light.

In partnership with the Appalachian Audubon Society, multiple state agencies, nonprofits and local businesses, the City of Harrisburg recently joined Pittsburgh and Philadelphia as a Lights Out city to help migrating birds. Lights Out is a voluntary national program that involves turning off and minimizing external and internal building lights at night, during spring and fall migration, to reduce the risk of bird collisions.

Lancaster County Bird Club applauds these efforts and encourages this county’s residents to consider doing the same. Turning out exterior lights, especially flood lights, between midnight and 6 a.m. during peak migration season (April 1 to May 31, and Aug. 15 to Nov. 15) can directly help to make our south-central Pennsylvania skies safer for birds!

Lancaster County Bird Club’s board of directors looks forward to engaging with stakeholders to explore ways to regionalize and expand Harrisburg’s initiative over the next year to include other cities in south-central Pennsylvania.

Emily Broich

First vice president

Lancaster County Bird Club