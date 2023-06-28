In case you missed it, this month the Pennsylvania Senate quietly introduced SB 795, which would establish so-called “lifeline” scholarships. If passed and signed into law, this would be the third scholarship program diverting public funds to private and religious schools, with costs to taxpayers estimated in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

As with its sister programs, the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program and the Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit Program, there are no accountability mechanisms written into the law as proposed. As taxpayers, we would not be able to track who is spending our money.

It’s unfortunate, if unsurprising, that the state Senate has chosen to pursue this for-profit privatization scheme rather than address the historic Commonwealth Court mandate to adequately fund our public schools. Why, one wonders, are the senators shirking their legal responsibility?

Let’s follow the money. On June 21, LNP | Lancaster published a pro-Lifeline Scholarship Program column by a staffer at the Commonwealth Foundation (“Educational choice is an uphill battle that is worth the time”). The Commonwealth Foundation is essentially the policy organ of Pennsylvania’s richest man, hedge fund billionaire Jeffrey Yass.

Yass happens to be one of the biggest donors to many of state Senate Bill 795’s sponsors. In 2022, Yass notably withdrew his opposition to then-gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro when Shapiro announced an openness to “lifeline” scholarships. While Gov. Shapiro’s next moves remain to be seen, one hopes this won’t become a quid pro quo.

Ask yourself: Do you trust that billionaires have our best interests at heart?

These policies hurt people. They hurt communities. They are subsidies for the rich at the expense of the poor.

Fund our schools instead.

Erik Anderson

Lancaster