For three summers in the 1950s, I was a lifeguard at the Ephrata pool. In my tank suit, I sat in the chair seven days a week. I remember being acutely aware of the responsibility. In its 90-plus year history, there has been only one drowning; helping to establish that record was my job.

What made my job doable was respect. I was a teenage kid, but when I blew my whistle I got attention and my decisions were final. I worked hard to keep that respect, which was no small task. The experience was formative; I still have the occasional grandparent tell me that I taught them to swim.

I am grieved that the Lancaster County Swimming Pool is closed due to a lack of lifeguards. I do understand. My three nieces and nephew were lifeguards at the Ephrata pool. They all had the same experience. In spite of more guards, better pay and limited maintenance duties, the open contempt for their authority made the job a burden. When instructed by lifeguards, kids would be openly defiant — often supported by adults.

We are in a time when authority is challenged. How can we expect lifeguards to enforce rules when, nationally, some elected leaders ignore subpoenas and some police officers kill innocent people?

I was taught to “salute the uniform.” Sadly, our progeny must again win respect for the uniform. Without respect, there can be no authority. Without authority, there is chaos. Chaos is the cancer of democracy.

J. Phillip Eisemann

Ephrata