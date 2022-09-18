I would like to thank LNP | LancasterOnline’s Carter Walker for his respectful interaction with me over the article he wrote for this newspaper about LifeGate church last month (“Mastriano security draws from area church,” Aug. 21 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

I had an epiphany thinking back over our enlightening conversation. I know this newspaper will probably take issue with my conclusions. But hear me out. I call it the “unintended consequences of liberal reporting.” If you boiled down the theme of Walker’s article, it was that Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, his supporters, LifeGate and ultraright conservatives are dangerous and divisive. So people need to look out for them. That is why the article focused on anything that would be inappropriate or negative concerning these gung-ho conservatives.

However, the reality is this: As conservatives, we are openly insisting that everyone come to the table of the public square in America to fix our problems. So, in essence, we are the unifying movement of America and the liberal left’s fearmongering is what is divisive. We have insisted in our small community of Elizabethtown that everyone in matters of civic duty and compassionate outreach work together for the common good. Walker’s article highlighted LifeGate as a danger and divided good people in our community who believed this hook, line and sinker and don’t know we are actually insisting that we need them at the table with us.

So who is really the dangerous voice in this equation?

Don Lamb

Pastor of LifeGate

Elizabethtown