This is in response to the July 22 letter “How can Trump still get support?” I’m amazed at how folks still try to denigrate anyone who has a different viewpoint, rather than stare at the reason their viewpoint is different.

I personally don’t idolize former President Donald Trump, but I’ll say this in his defense: In my view, there is no one across all of America who wasn’t enjoying a better way of life during Trump’s term, versus the mess we’ve seen from President Joe Biden for the past two years. Most of those better ways of life started with better financial times, which trickled down to an improved overall quality of life.

After watching what I believe to be the kangaroo court of the U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, I support Trump’s return more than ever. The ruling class of this country was never fair to him, which is why I support him more now than ever while watching how wickedly desperate the ruling class and media are.

If any Democratic politician had received the type of abusive investigation that Trump has been subjected to, I believe you would be horrified at the corruption that would be dug up! This is why you will never separate Trump from his supporters. We recognize this for what it is.

To the writer of the July 22 letter: Do you ever do your homework before you write letters? I’d suggest that you take your anti-Trump drivel and try to mislead your simpleminded friends. It won’t work for those of us who are living in real life in the real world!

B.L. Nolt

East Earl Township