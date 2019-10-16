Those who take a sidewalk stand against abortion violence are regularly cursed with gutter vulgarities.
Pro-abortion shouters deny the sacredness of sexual union and the responsibility for the human lives they create. And they celebrate their destruction of innocent life with the vilest of expletives.
Abortion violence creates wealth for its perpetrators and enables abusers, predators and rapists to make tragic victims of girls, women and the unborn. Mothers aborting their pregnancies become burdened with a death date, instead of a birthdate, to haunt them for the rest of their lives.
In contrast, pro-lifers stand for sacred sexual union in committed relationships in the wonderful, traditional institutions of marriage, parenthood and family. Children are a miracle and deserve the greatest protection and valuation.
Holy union versus the sexual gutter: Which is your “choice”?
Larry Garber
East Donegal Township