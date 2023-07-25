I have been amazed by all the hate groups that have cropped up. I have spent years trying to find out why people are like this. Sometimes I wonder if these people are cowards who are scared because someone else is different than they are. I even read somewhere that books have recently been banned and even burned.

What has become of people? What happened to “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”? Where are the parents bringing up their children and paying attention to what they are reading? The book banning starts at home — policing children and what they are reading.

Life has gotten complicated for our young men and women and we should be helping them — not attacking the outside world.

In this complex world, our great works of literature will be gone if this banning keeps going, and we will become very ill-informed if this happens.

This is an opportunity for us all to sit back and take stock of ourselves — even me, because this world has become complex and isn’t as easy as it was a few years ago.

If you really want to be positive and help your family, don’t let outside influences in. Here is your opportunity to do so. Everyone should try to keep outside influences out — and then maybe those influencers will get tired and go get a job.

Denise Clissold

Elizabethtown