I want to congratulate the staff of LNP | LancasterOnline for continuing to push its seemingly long-held belief that Lancaster County ends somewhere near the first house south of Willow Street. Your gas article (“Average gas price here below $2,” May 5) suggesting that the county’s cheapest gas was mostly in Willow Street proved that.

If you had just continued down Route 272 a few miles farther into “no man’s land,” you would have found the three stations with the cheapest price. Last time I filled up, I paid $1.749.

My grandfathers escaped the Landisville and Lititz/Rothsville areas in 1876 and 1915, respectively, and moved to the frontier. As a lifelong resident of southern Lancaster County, I’m glad they did.

Down here, wherever we are, we have more open space, less traffic, and gas stations that know the real Maryland line is just 4 miles south of Wakefield — and price accordingly.

I’ve lived a long and fun-filled life and have but one regret. I never yielded to the teenage temptation to steal a “Welcome to Maryland” sign and relocate it just south of Willow Street.

Carlton Groff

Fulton