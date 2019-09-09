Ladies and gentlemen, you have now entered the Trump Zone!
Any resemblance to “The Twilight Zone,” a scary TV show of the late 1950s and early 1960s, is purely coincidental. In the Trump Zone, you will find conservative Christians who adore a narcissistic, womanizing, corrupt con man who happens to be our president!
Unbelievable you say? Some of those adoring Christians actually own Bibles autographed by President Donald Trump! Anyone who criticizes him is his enemy. Among the latest are members of the American Jewish community.
It only gets worse. Now Trump wants to buy Greenland. You can’t make this stuff up! This chapter of American history isn’t over yet, and next year we have a chance to change the destructive course our country is taking!
Carol Esbenshade
Manheim Township