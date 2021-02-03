The actions of the MAGA mob at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 were abhorrent and revolting. Every one of the mob members, in my view, should face no less than 10 years in prison.

However, I do not believe that the true fault lies with the mob. For they were just that — a mob. They were deeply lied to. And with that lie, they were instigated to this seditious action.

Since the November election, former President Donald Trump repeated absurd lies about our great American democratic system.

Every. Single. Day.

But Trump was not alone. Ultimately, 139 U.S. House Republicans and eight U.S. senators were members of the “Stop the Steal” mob. I believe that each one of them is equally culpable for the riot, alongside Trump.

Shamefully, our own Congressman Lloyd Smucker was one of those House members. By agreeing to object to Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes, Smucker fueled the rage of the MAGA mob. He fed the flames of Trump’s desperate lies. In doing so, he was directly complicit in inciting the mob to action.

I like the congressman. So, I found it highly disturbing when he committed to objecting. I found it downright disgusting and flagrantly un-American that — even after the MAGA rioters smashed into the Capitol and even after the mob attempted to violently end our constitutional process — Smucker blindly held to his objection. He continued fanning the flames of sedition. In doing so, he justified everything that the mob did Jan. 6.

In my opinion, that is absolutely indefensible.

Michael Glick

Lancaster