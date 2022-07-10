Because LNP | LancasterOnline insists on accuracy, many letters include “in my opinion.” You won’t find that phrase in the remainder of this one.

What follows are not opinions, but documented facts:

Former President Donald Trump lies a lot. Some of his lies are simply silly, like denying he said something he was recorded saying a day or two earlier. Others are deadly. He knew early on that COVID-19 was dangerous, yet consistently downplayed that danger. Some people died of COVID-19 while insisting it was a hoax.

Trump’s Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him via massive fraud already has led to some deaths, and could have far worse consequences. Since “loser” seems to be his worst epithet, he prepared in advance of the election by proclaiming that he could lose only by massive fraud.

Against facts and against advice from multiple advisers, including his own daughter, he tried to claim victory. He hassled the Justice Department to investigate multiple rumors of election fraud; all proved false. He tried to coerce Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to commit election fraud on his behalf.

Despite expensive “audits” in multiple states that have revealed no significant fraud, Trump continues to promote his Big Lie — so fools believe it and tools repeat it. Something similar happened in Germany more than 80 years ago and is happening in Russia today: A lie repeated often enough begins to sound like truth to some.

Don’t be a Trump Fool or Trump Tool, and don’t vote for anyone who is one!

Chuck Gaston

Manheim Township