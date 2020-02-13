People, wake up. You have a wannabe dictator in the White House. He fires people who tell the truth. Maybe, though, he does not know the truth when he hears it. We all know that President Donald Trump has been known to distort the truth or blatantly lie if he thinks it will help him.
Also, Vice President Mike Pence must be following his leader. Recently on Fox News, he said he “wasn’t sure if she was ripping up the speech or ripping up the Constitution,” referring to Nancy Pelosi’s ripping up Trump’s State of the Union speech. How can a person sit beside someone for nearly two hours and not know what papers are in front of her?
I believe Trump’s base is made up of many people who do not care if he tells the truth or lies. They are not lacking intelligence, but are using blind faith.
In closing, I must say that Trump did tell the truth recently. While speaking before the Louisiana State football team’s White House visit and bragging about himself, he said, “They’re trying to impeach the son of a b----.” Thank you, Mr. Trump, for telling us what you think of yourself.
Kenneth Adams
Pequea Township