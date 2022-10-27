What can you say about political parties that will create lies to get elected? Republicans, in my view, have no plans to fix anything.

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry — who is being questioned about his possible involvement in the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection — is lying when he says that the high price of gas is due to construction on the Keystone XL pipeline being halted.

Longtime New Jersey resident Mehmet Oz is lying about John Fetterman letting killers loose from prison with campaign commercials showing men with machine guns firing into crowds. The truth is that there were some cases in which Fetterman, as lieutenant governor, recommended parole for convicts serving a life sentence and, in most cases, the convicted did not directly take a life.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, one of the most progressive minds of the 12th century, seemingly doesn’t believe in science or women’s rights and remained on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol after it was breached Jan. 6.

Then there is Congressman Lloyd Smucker, an entrenched politician who finally agreed to debate but supported by his past actions the false idea that the election was stolen.

There are more guns in the United States than people, thanks to the GOP and the National Rifle Association, yet the GOP is still peddling fear.

When I worked on a campaign in 2010 for a seat in the state House, we found some dirt on our opponent that would have in no way affected his ability to do the job, but would have been a problem. We refused to exploit it, because if you need to cheat or lie, you are the losers.

Christine Macready

West Hempfield Township