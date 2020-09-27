President Donald Trump has disqualified himself from a second term in the Oval Office.

1. His lies about the danger of the novel coronavirus appear to have resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans. Trump admitted to Bob Woodward that he not only knew — very early — the deadly dangers of the virus, but also that he deliberately lied to the public about the danger.

In addition to his misleading the public, more than 20,000 of Trump’s lies and misrepresentations since he assumed office have been documented. It is bad enough to lie oneself into the presidency, but to lie on such a scale after assuming office should be an instant disqualification.

2. I believe that Trump has abused the presidential powers established by the Constitution. He seemingly believes that Article 2 gives him unchecked power, though Article 1, establishing the powers of Congress, gives precedence to Congress.

It’s true that the president is co-equal with Congress, but he is not its superior. Congress, as a co-equal branch of the federal government, and as the legislative representative of the people, has a legitimate oversight function in holding the president accountable. Trump has repeatedly thumbed his nose at this legitimate role of Congress.

We do not expect perfection in our political leaders and are understandably skeptical of the motivations and ethical standards of those we elect. But Trump has, in my view, so abused the power of his office that he needs to be defeated on Nov. 3.

Ray Leckrone

Manheim Township