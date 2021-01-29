A large number of Americans traveled to the U.S. Capitol carrying weapons with intent to seize the legislative branch of the U.S. government. Some did so with plans to attack the police and to seize the seat of democracy in an effort to halt and overturn the legitimate democratic election of the U.S. president.

They violently attacked the police. They beat police with fire extinguishers and American flags. They replaced the American flag with the flag of Donald Trump. Many Lancaster County citizens made that trip. They traveled to Washington, D.C., under the delusion of a Great Lie, a lie perpetuated and passed on by derelict and power-hungry legislators like Rep. Lloyd Smucker and his cabal of Trump-serving state legislators. They all know that Trump lost, but they perpetuate the Great Lie to try and retain the hold on voters who have deified former President Donald Trump as some god king.

Democracy does not enthrone any individual as a chosen savior, this one an alleged serial sexual assaulter, trophy wife hunter, entitled draft-dodging poser, whose numerous business bankruptcies and apparent indebtedness to Russian mob businesses should have prevented him from ever running for president.

Shame on those who perpetuate his lies and delude citizens into acts of sedition. The so-called 1776 patriots attacked and beat the police, killing one and injuring scores more. Done not just in the name of Trump but with his encouragement of the event. An event that once started he did not stop.

Brian Frailey

Lancaster