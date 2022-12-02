Those of us at the Quarryville Library Center would like to express our gratitude for all the support we have received from the community during the past year.

We have been so blessed by the generosity of library patrons, community members and local businesses and organizations!

You are the ones who keep the library doors open and allow staff to continue to provide services to the community.

Thank you so much for your support. It truly makes a huge difference, and no matter what you were able to give, we appreciate you.

Susan Eshleman, director,

and the library staff