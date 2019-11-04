The Pequea Valley Public Library is usually a bustling scene of activity, but recently even more so.
There is an added attraction, a beautiful tortoise called Shelly. Her home is situated just beyond the shelves of DVDs. In her glass enclosure she has a good view of the patrons of the library. Young and old alike find her charming.
She carefully watches you as you approach. But at meal times she gives her full attention to the librarian who delivers her lunch. She tries to charge through the glass. But when the food is placed in her dish, she hesitates until she gets a back (shell) rub, then she heads off to eat. Shredded carrots are her first choice, then the greens. If there are any leftovers, she won’t eat them but waits for the next fresh food supply.
When she needs time to herself, she burrows into the ground cover in a cozy spot under the heat lamp.
My weekly library visits used to be for DVDs and books, but now they also include visiting Shelly, the charming tortoise with the beautiful markings.
Anna Lois Lehman
Salisbury Township
