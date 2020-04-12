Last month, the state Office of Commonwealth Libraries asked Pennsylvania public libraries to discontinue all routine in-person library services. This mandate specifically includes borrowing or picking up items at the library. For our community’s safety, Lancaster Public Library is fully abiding by this mandate.

As Lancaster Public Library's executive director, I look forward to the day we reopen our doors to the public. But until then, I want the Lancaster community to know that although our physical locations are closed, your Lancaster Public Library is open, albeit online.

There is something for everyone in our online library. We have funneled additional funds to add new titles to OverDrive and greater access to Hoopla, which are free services our patrons use to download e-books and audiobooks or stream music and movies. In addition, we have begun offering live programming for patrons of varying ages.

If it is information you need, we provide free access to a variety of databases through our website, www.lancasterpubliclibrary.org. These resources offer a wide range of reliable information for students of all ages, as well as adults. In addition, our website provides links to a variety of social distancing activities, including free educational resources for all ages.

If you have trouble finding what you need, please email us at askus@lancasterpubliclibrary.org. Our reference librarians will answer reference questions and offer help with individual library accounts.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Until we can welcome you back into our buildings, we look forward to seeing you online!

Lissa Holland

executive director

Lancaster Public Library