In response to the Aug. 25 Sunday LNP story (“Libraries coping with less funding”) regarding library funding, it is absolutely disgraceful that a library should have to cut staff and programs to the community due to funding. It’s disgusting that this state has funding for the largest and most redundant legislative body in the nation but is unable to properly fund libraries.
A library is a community hub that everyone benefits from, even if they don’t use it. If taxes need to be raised to ensure libraries are well-funded then so be it.
Taxes are not the evil that Americans need to worry about — taxes are the only thing that keep this society running. Perhaps legislators don’t want libraries to be well-funded because they’re afraid that if Pennsylvanians were too well educated, lawmakers would be out of work.
Ross Kaiser
East Petersburg