Two Aug. 30 LNP | LancasterOnline letters to the editor (“Parking fee means library isn’t free” and “Paying $2 to park is too much to ask”) expressed disappointment that parking is not free when visiting Lancaster Public Library.

The letters cited the library as an important community resource in Lancaster city for reading, learning and accessing free Wi-Fi. And one writer praised our new building, which is located at 151 N. Queen St. in Ewell Plaza.

The letters also encouraged creative thinking about a parking solution to make coming to the library more convenient and more accessible for people with disabilities, as well as for those with financial constraints, so they can drop off and pick up books and peruse the collections at leisure.

We couldn’t agree more! While we do not have the authority to offer discounted or free parking to our patrons or staff, we welcome creative ideas to this problem. Please drop off your ideas at the library.

In the meantime, we were assigned one free parking spot on the northeast corner of Marion and Christian streets for library patrons. Also, we have placed two drop boxes for books behind the library on Christian Street, to ease returns.

Since we moved to our new location, we have seen unprecedented growth in the numbers of visitors. Thank you, Lancaster, for your community support! We hope you continue visiting and sharing this community resource that is here for you.

Lissa K. Holland

Executive director

Lancaster Public Library