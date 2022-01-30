This is regarding the Jan. 16 Sunday LNP article “Book bans pick up speed here and in US” and those seeking to ban books from school libraries.

I would like to ask this of Eastern Lancaster County school board member Brian Conroy, Elizabethtown Area school board members Stephen and Danielle Lindemuth and the dubious “dad” who spoke out at the Elizabethtown Area meeting: At what age did you give your children smartphones? And do you limit their internet access on those phones — or monitor that use at all?

I would prefer to have inquisitive children getting their answers from the relative safety of a library book than from the predatory, dangerous Wild West of the World Wide Web.

Lisa R. Garrett

East Earl Township