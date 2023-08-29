I am writing in response to the Aug. 24 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Discrimination against the Amish?” The letter dealt partly with those in the Amish faith not having access to home computers.

I would like to suggest that this person could go to his local library. I’m sure that if it is a good library, the staff there would be willing to help him. Most libraries have computers that can be used by the community. If the person needing help is not computer-savvy, staff members would probably be willing to help him resolve his issue, so that he could visit his brother.

K.E. Martin

East Cocalico Township

Editor’s note: The Aug. 25 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Official: Prison visits can be set up offline” also addresses the issues raised by the Aug. 24 letter.