I want to implore the School District of Lancaster school board and administration to use research when making a decision about transforming their high school library (“SDL in bind over $1.5M to retool libraries,” Lancaster Watchdog, Dec. 26).

The district eliminated certified school librarians about 10 years ago, and now the libraries are underutilized. No wonder — there are no school librarians to manage the program and teach students!

A 2012 state study showed that vulnerable and at-risk learners — including students of color, low-income students and students with disabilities — benefited the most in schools with full-time, certified school librarians. Nearly 8% more students scored “advanced” on standardized reading tests in schools with librarians than in schools without them. There has been additional research in recent years to corroborate this.

Certified school librarians teach some of the state Department of Education’s Career Education and Work Standards, plus 39 other academic standards. Certified school librarians also have the expertise to teach digital, media, news and information literacy to students and foster the lifelong habit of reading for enjoyment and learning.

As a past president of the Pennsylvania School Librarians Association and a former library supervisor of an award-winning high school library and district library program, I know that the top factor that impacts students the most is a certified school librarian.

For the School District of Lancaster, I believe that it’s simple. Having certified school librarians creates a school library that will be abundantly utilized, impact career and college readiness, improve reading scores, integrate digital, media, news and information literacy, and provide a vibrant, inclusive, welcoming space for students.

The proof is in the research and other school libraries.

Cathi Fuhrman

High school librarian

State College Area School District

Past president

Pennsylvania School Librarians Association

West Hempfield Township