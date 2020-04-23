A quick Google search of the word liberate finds this definition: set (someone) free from a situation, especially imprisonment or slavery, in which their liberty is severely restricted.

I have to wonder why our president chose this word in his tweets to “LIBERATE” Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia.

Is he inferring that the governors of those states have imprisoned or held their citizens in slavery? Are their liberties severely restricted? The short answer is yes — but for the benefit, health and well-being of the entire citizenry.

I would think the president’s use of this word is to only function as an inflammatory statement made to create unrest and pit the citizens of each of those states against their governments. This is not the type of language or sentiment that should be coming from the White House during this time of global and national crisis.

J.J. Volpone

Lancaster Township