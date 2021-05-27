Regarding the May 18 letter “Enough with mass shootings”:

The writer states: “I am dismayed, disturbed, and outraged to think it’s not safe to go to Park City Center, Lancaster Central Market, or any crowed gathering place.”

It must be tough being afraid of everything. The writer should look into who, in my view, is concocting these fears (liberal newspapers, TV, educators and celebrities). I believe that liberals in government like the public to be afraid. It is easier to rule by force and fear than by persuasion and reason.

The writer should have used a better quote source. In 2013, Democratic U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein said, “We have federal regulations and state laws that prohibit hunting ducks with more than three rounds. And yet, it’s legal to hunt humans with 15-round, 30-round, even 150-round magazines.”

Can somebody tell me where hunting humans is legal? I always thought that was illegal, but I am not a senator. Are senators allowed to hunt humans?

In 1995, Feinstein also said this of assault-style weapons: “If I could have gotten 51 votes in the Senate of the United States for an outright ban, picking up every one of them — ‘Mr. and Mrs. America, turn ’em all in’ — I would have done it.”

I have fears too. I fear lawmakers who seemingly make laws that affect everybody but them.

Bob Reed

Colerain Township