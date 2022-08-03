Isn’t it interesting that when decisions of the U.S. Supreme Court go the way the liberal Democrats want them to go, the makeup and composition of the court are just fine, but when the rulings deviate from what I view as the Democrats’ misguided narrative, they completely lose their minds?

Consider the following proposed bills:

U.S. House Resolution 5140, the Supreme Court Term Limits and Regular Appointments Act of 2021, would establish staggered, 18-year terms for Supreme Court justices.

U.S. House Resolution 4766, the Supreme Court Ethics Act, would establish “a new statutory requirement for the Judicial Conference of the United States to issue a judicial code of conduct for judges and justices of U.S. courts, including Justices of the Supreme Court.”

Those proposals seem like a juvenile liberal temper tantrum to me.

David J. Bowie

Elizabethtown