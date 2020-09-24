In response to the Sept. 10 letter “What would Jesus do?”:

I am tired of liberals using Jesus to push their crooked agenda. I will point out what I believe Jesus would not be doing. I believe Jesus would not push a lie about Russian collusion on an opponent for four years. As far as putting children in cages after they are separated from their families, you know that the Obama administration built those cages, right?

Do you think Jesus would kill unborn babies because they might be a little inconvenient? Do you think Jesus would put sick people into nursing homes and thereby make other people sick? (Oh, by the way, state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine helped to move her own mother from a personal care home so she wouldn’t get sick.)

I do not think Jesus would be so worried about global warming. He would likely say, “Let my Father take care of his Earth.”

Would Jesus purposely damage other people’s property and riot to push an agenda?

Please, please remember that when you point fingers, there are three fingers pointing back at you. Let’s all please try to get along, side by side, in this journey through this beautiful land.

Ivan King

Earl Township