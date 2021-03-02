Everyone who overran the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is a criminal and should be treated as such.

At one point in his speech that day, then-President Donald Trump said, “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

If Trump is responsible for the actions of criminals, then I believe that some Democrats and news media outlets are responsible for past incidents of shooting and harassment of Republican politicians, as well as for rioting, looting, arson and murder during last year’s protests.

Why the disparity? They’re hypocrites.

The only time liberals want unity, in my view, is when everyone agrees with them. They want total control and to permanently silence anyone who dares to disagree with them. I believe they hated Trump because they couldn’t bully him and he fought back. So they demonized him. Admittedly, he gave them some ammunition. So now they are seemingly attempting to demonize anyone who supported Trump. Hypocrites

In 2017, some Democrats objected to the Electoral College vote and were praised for protecting democracy. U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker did the same in 2021 and is accused of destroying our democracy. So now they are trying to destroy his character. Hypocrites.

I believe anyone not suffering from Trump derangement syndrome can clearly see that Hunter Biden, even though he was not a government official, conspired with foreign entities more than Trump ever did. Hypocrites.

I know, I know, we dumb conservatives can’t comprehend the truth as liberals define it. Maybe because we don’t suffer from Trump derangement syndrome?

Glenn Martin

East Earl Township