As Trump derangement syndrome rages, Democrats, the media and liberal LNP letter writers are painting themselves as champions of the Constitution, as protectors of our founding principles. President Donald Trump is tearing up the Constitution, they say. What a joke!
As is normally the case, whatever liberals are accusing their political opponents of doing, they are indeed doing themselves tenfold.
In my opinion, House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff abused the Constitution during the impeachment hearings by not allowing Republicans to call witnesses. He also failed to call all the witnesses he wanted because he knew he would have to go to court to force them to testify. He must have known he would lose in court because of the executive privilege enjoyed by every president since George Washington.
The Constitution was blocking Democrats’ path so they decided to look for a way around it by dictating Senate rules after the fact. Separation of powers means nothing to them.
Abuse of founding principles is a staple of liberal doctrine. Starting with the very first inalienable right declared in the Declaration of Independence: “Men are ... endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life ... .” Oops! Then there is the Second Amendment, whose meaning they are constantly trying to redefine. But if you want to see a liberal’s head explode, just bring up that constitutional institution known as the Electoral College. They really hate that part of the Constitution.
Sam Nelson
Mount Joy Township