This is in response to Dennis Downey’s column “History and the new culture wars,” in the May 7 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

“Don’t know much about history, don’t know much biology” are lyrics from a popular 1960 song by Sam Cooke. While these words are catchy, they showcase the sad state of affairs that our country is in, specifically regarding our history.

There have been many positive and negative aspects of our history, but it is important to remember the original intent of our Founding Fathers, rather than attempting to revise or change it because it does not fit a particular narrative or paradigm.

I have been out of high school for 50 years, and even at that time there were things about our history that were not taught. Specifically, the Mayflower Compact and the first charter of the Virginia colony. That was just the beginning of the liberal attempts to revise America’s history.

In present times, we are seeing the attempted removal of statues and monuments because they represent slavery, racism or some other negative aspect of our culture.

The past, most certainly, is never dead, but we have learned so very little from the past and, as George Santayana reminded us, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

David J. Bowie

Elizabethtown