I want to thank the School District of Lancaster for valuing equity and inclusion for all students and school community members.

The school board recently voted unanimously to adopt a resolution for LGBTQ equity and inclusion. The resolution provides action steps that include much of the work the district has already done, such as implementing guidelines for transgender and nonbinary students and the creation of a districtwide equity policy.

It’s understood that LGBTQ youth face higher rates of bullying, harassment and even severe violent attacks. As a further result, rates of mental illness and suicidal ideation are also higher.

As a community, we must face this head-on. Our LGBTQ students, staff and family members have always been here, and they deserve to learn, teach and participate as their whole selves.

It’s also been made clear by the new presidential administration that Title IX protections under the U.S. Department of Education are inclusive of sexual orientation and gender identity.

By leading with love, equity and inclusion for every member of our school community, we will foster a positive environment for learning and student achievement.

Therefore, I call on other Lancaster County school boards, the Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors and the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners to adopt similar resolutions for equity and inclusion, and to adopt or revise policies to be inclusive of all races, abilities and gender identities/expressions.

Now is the time to come together and say yes to providing equitable environments for student learning and success across the commonwealth.

Kareena Rios

Lancaster Township

School District of Lancaster

school board member

