As a recent stroke survivor, I spent a long week at Lancaster General Hospital. I was very impressed by the excellent care that I received. I had a chance to speak with a wide range of care providers, and I realized how hard each one worked on behalf of the patients under their care.

So I was dismayed to read in the Jan. 5 LNP | LancasterOnline that this year’s holiday token of appreciation to employees was rescinded by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health (“LGH gift reversal upsets workers”).

This really is beyond the pale, and I believe that the members of the Lancaster General Health executive leadership team should be ashamed of themselves for this callous decision. I am quite sure that this was not the sole decision of Lancaster General Health CEO John J. Herman, but of course he will now be known as Ebenezer Scrooge.

It’s certainly not their finest hour in terms of employee appreciation!

Thomas Cook

Lancaster