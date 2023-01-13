I have another perspective on the issue of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and the gift cards.

Yes, it would have been better if Lancaster General Health hadn’t indicated it was going to give out the $25 gift cards and later rescinded that gift. But, in the grand scheme of things, does it really matter?

I find all the fuss about not receiving a $25 gift quite sad.

I have been employed with Lancaster General Health for over 40 years, and we have received multiple gifts over the years, including movie tickets, Lancaster Barnstormers tickets, umbrellas, blankets, tote bags, insulated cups and many other trinkets.

During the past three years, Lancaster General Health has given its employees bonuses to help with the economic crunch during the pandemic. Those well exceed a $25 gift.

Lancaster General Health also offers employees some free services and discounts from vendors that exceed $25. Employees have free access to gyms at three locations.

So, if you consider all of these other things, maybe we should just be thankful and grateful for what we already have.

Cindy McKinley

Manheim Township