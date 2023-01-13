Talk about a Grinch.

Lancaster General Health CEO John J. Herman, who almost certainly earns well over $1 million per year, defended the health system’s decision to reverse a previously announced $25 gift card for each of its approximately 9,300 employees — a small holiday gift to say “thank you” for a job well done (“LGH gift reversal upsets workers,” Jan. 5 LNP | LancasterOnline).

The gift card program was scrapped for economic reasons. According to LNP | LancasterOnline, it would have cost about $230,000 to purchase the small tokens of thanks for employees.

Did Herman and his fellow highly paid health system executives only realize the costs of this annual program just before canceling it right before the holidays?

Sure, hospitals and other businesses are stretched economically, but all of those employees have been working incredibly hard to care for sick patients, especially during three years of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. The $25 gift cards gave them a glimmer of being appreciated and would have been a kind token.

Instead, Herman’s decision indicates that he seemingly doesn’t care about any of them.

I believe that a better decision for Herman would have been to take some of his own money and to have asked the other well-paid executives to chip in and cut some executive expenses to pay for the gift cards and show his workers that they are appreciated. Private donors and vendors might even have contributed.

Surely, an appreciation dinner for executives could have been scrapped instead.

I believe that Herman failed and that he will regret this as employees head out the door, unappreciated and angry.

Todd Weiss

Strasburg Township