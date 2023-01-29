There are times in our lives when we cannot be silent. This is one of those times for me.

When we moved to Lititz from out of state in 2000, everyone told us that Lancaster General Hospital was the best hospital around. And now, 23 years later, we totally agree!

On the morning of Jan. 5, my husband came to Women & Babies Hospital to visit me after my surgery the previous day. I was telling him about the outstanding care that I had received throughout the night and praising all who cared for me.

It was then that my husband told me of the article in LNP | LancasterOnline that morning (“LGH gift reversal upsets workers”).

I couldn’t believe it. I began to think of all the times that members of my immediate family were cared for at LGH or Women & Babies Hospital — including four grandchildren (one of whom spent two weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit).

How could Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health CEO John J. Herman seemingly not know what these doctors, nurses, anesthesiologists, assistants and all hospital employees really mean to the community? I don’t want to see these amazing people look elsewhere for a different workplace — one where they will be valued.

So here we are now, weeks later, and there’s still seemingly no action from the CEO. I believe that we all make mistakes and deserve forgiveness. It’s not too late to make things right.

Cindy Cislo

Lititz