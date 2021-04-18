The April 11 front-page article in Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“ ‘Time for war’ ”) once again illustrates what I believe to be your newspaper’s political agenda.

In the long article about a local man, Samuel Lazar, you report that the FBI is looking for him regarding his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

And yet, seemingly buried in the article, is the following disclaimer: “It is not clear why the FBI is looking for Lazar, and he has not been charged with a crime linked to the Jan. 6 insurrection, based on a search of publicly available federal district court records for Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.”

And yet LNP | LancasterOnline devotes that much space to him? Are you going to send your intrepid reporters to investigate all the local citizens who participated in the vandalism and arson connected to last year’s riots in downtown Lancaster and devote a full page of coverage to each of them?

Lazar may have a committed some kind of crime that day, but your excessive coverage of someone not even charged with a crime is, in my opinion, deeply revealing of your biased reporting.

David Lampo

Rapho Township