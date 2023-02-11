The letters to the editor in LNP | LancasterOnline have been wild recently.

You published one letter writer’s call to stop abortions based on these aborted fetuses’ inability to later pay taxes (“Abortion costs Pennsylvania money,” Jan. 27).

You published a letter equating a call for reparations to the end of the world (“Democratic Party filled with liars,” Feb. 7).

In my view, LNP | LancasterOnline swings to the left, but I do not believe that publishing these incredibly wacky, boomer, right-wing takes is the way to even things out. Maybe the pickings are slim and your average letter writer with an opinion fiery enough to get them to their typewriter isn’t exactly Shakespeare, but come on.

Everybody gets an opinion, but I’d rather these hot takes be shouted at me on the street corner, instead of printed in a long-standing news source. At least when this stuff is screamed at you in person, you have the option to flip the bird and keep moving.

Alexandra Barbush

Lancaster