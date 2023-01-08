If a letter to the editor asserts that the sky is green or the sun orbits Earth, when should the phrase “I believe” override reality?

Recently — disregarding the history of Presidents Richard Nixon and Warren Harding — a letter containing “I believe” declared that President Joe Biden is “the nation’s most corrupt ever” (“Biden corruption must be exposed,” Dec. 18).

Given the income that the businesses of then-President Donald Trump received from foreign governments whenever they rented his hotel rooms, and given that the Secret Service paid exorbitant rates whenever Trump golfed at his luxury resorts, unless one is drinking orange Kool-Aid, how can Biden be deemed more corrupt than Trump?

The Dec. 18 letter also posits that LNP | LancasterOnline hasn’t given oxygen to everything about Hunter Biden. Ironically, one week earlier, LNP | LancasterOnline published a syndicated column focused on Hunter Biden’s laptop (“Media failed on the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop,” Marc Thiessen column, Dec. 11).

In my view, neither the letter nor the column were fair and balanced. Both slammed the media for failing to push the story, but neither acknowledged the difficulties in verifying its veracity.

Given the dangerous divisions within our country, I believe that published letters should be more than bullet points from one’s news silo — more than regurgitated propaganda. They should go beyond cheerleading for one’s tribe.

By being more contemplative than bumper stickers, letters can promote mature dialogue, thereby helping to bridge America’s politics.

Putting this another way: I believe that I play piano well enough for Carnegie Hall, even given that I use one finger to pick one key at a time. My opinion, however, doesn’t make it so. Just ask anyone suffering through my sad version of “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.”

David Burke

Drumore