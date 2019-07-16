Unfortunately, my June 11 letter (“Congressional Dems in denial”) was incomplete because LNP staff deleted a statement that I believe to be true and critical: “AG Barr refused to violate the law by providing Congressman Nadler’s committee with an unredacted version of the Mueller report.”
Federal law provides that all grand jury testimony and names of witnesses cannot be made public unless a federal court approves. Since the Mueller report included grand jury testimony, Attorney General William Barr redacted it from the report he made public. Obviously, Rep. Jerrold Nadler is playing politics by concluding that most Americans don’t know the law.
When the Ferguson, Missouri, case occurred, involving a white police officer killing a black man, major protests arose and much damage occurred. The district attorney convened a grand jury and eyewitnesses provided testimony that exonerated the officer. Had there been no grand jury and had the case gone to trial, those witnesses wouldn’t have testified for fear that the mob would’ve attacked them and their families.
Conversely, when liberal letters are submitted, less editing seems to occur. A June 19 letter (“Some areas where Trump is greatest”) claimed that President Donald Trump’s approval is 38%. It has been around 45% for months.
A June 20 letter (“Who’s really in denial?”) claimed that Trump was guilty of obstruction of justice. Barr, in his initial report, clearly stated there was no obstruction. Barr has a highly respected and unblemished record.
Finally, on a regular basis, liberals accuse Trump of lying. They have yet to provide any proof.
Frank C. Fryburg
Manheim Township