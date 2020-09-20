I am an avid reader of magazines. I subscribe to about eight of them and am always perusing for more.

And, naturally, I am an LNP | LancasterOnline subscriber.

It amazes me that it is LNP | LancasterOnline’s letters page that gives me the pulse of the nation from the varied opinions within our community. When I agree with a letter, I feel confidence in my own decision. And when I disagree, it forces me to pause and rethink the situation. These letters are as good for us as sitting in a classroom or reading a quality magazine.

Opinions — all opinions — are vital toward making free speech forever ours.

Barb Campbell

Lancaster Township