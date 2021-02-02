It’s simply beyond belief that LNP | LancasterOnline continues to print the vicious screeds by various letter writers against U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker for actually representing the citizens of Lancaster County by raising an objection to the well-documented alleged violations of state election laws and votes potentially cast in violation of those laws in November.

For example, the writer of the Jan. 29 letter “Smucker sides with fascists” argues that engaging in lawful and constitutionally protected objections in Congress — which is what Smucker did — somehow constitutes “fascism.” That’s so outrageous, it’s hard to believe these people are serious.

Did they write these same letters when Democrats stood in Congress to make similar objections to the elections in 2004 and 2016? When 31 Democratic House members voted against certifying Ohio’s electors for President George W. Bush in early 2005?

Did those Democratic members also engage in “insurrection,” or is that only the term for those who supported President Donald Trump?

I doubt the writer of the Jan. 29 letter and other letter writers are even aware that such objections have been made in the past, but they likely wouldn’t care if they did know. Any person who conflates such lawful and constitutional actions with “fascism” needs to purchase a dictionary as soon as possible.

May I suggest that LNP | LancasterOnline publish an article recounting the history of these Electoral College objections, rather than printing the same hateful harangues from misinformed Democrats over and over?

David Lampo

Rapho Township