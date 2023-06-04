The letters in the May 21 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section were thoughtful and intelligent and left me with hope.

Thank you to the writers of “Thanks owed to Warwick teachers,” “Biblical guidance is not always helpful” and “A lamentation for these times” for your insightful and compassionate letters.

These letters show hope and direction, without condemnation. Our direction for the future needs to be guided not by a literal interpretation of the Bible, but by a broader perspective of who we want to be as a society.

Through my travels, I am sad to say that the United States is not held in the high esteem it once was, which is heartbreaking.

As a nation, I hope that we can define ourselves as people who give when needed; accept people we might not understand; see our Earth as something that is valuable and important to preserve; and recognize that all of us, whether human or animal, share this space on Earth and that each of us has an important part to play in it.

Roxana Shell

Manheim Township